Several feared trapped after coal mine in Bengal’s Asansol collapses, TMC targets Centre

A coal mine in Asansol’s Bordila area collapsed on Tuesday, triggering frantic rescue operations amid fears that several people may be trapped under the debris.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Kulti police station and has been linked to suspected illegal mining, according to NDTV.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rescue teams rushed to the spot soon after the collapse, with JCB machines and other heavy equipment pressed into service to clear the rubble.

Several people were reportedly injured, while the exact number of those trapped remained unclear till late evening. Officials said efforts were under way to reach any survivors as quickly as possible.

The incident has also triggered confusion over the ownership of the mine. Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) told sections of the media that the collapsed site does not officially belong to the company, suggesting that the cave-in could be linked to illegal coal extraction from an open-cast pit.

Police officials maintained that the collapse occurred at a BCCL open-cast mine and confirmed that teams from the company were actively involved in rescue operations alongside the local police.

Senior BCCL officials were seen at the site coordinating with the district administration as the operation continued.

As news of the collapse spread, a large number of local residents gathered near the mine, leading to heightened tension in the area.

Authorities have deployed additional forces to manage the crowd and ensure that rescue work is not disrupted.

The incident soon drew sharp political reactions. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) posted a video from the site on social media, alleging serious lapses in safety and oversight.

In its post, the party said a BCCL-operated coal mine had collapsed and noted that BCCL is a subsidiary of Coal India, which functions under the ministry of coal.

Questioning the Centre, the TMC asked how such a “terrible security disruption” could occur under central government surveillance and demanded accountability.

The party also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union coal minister G. Kishan Reddy, accusing the BJP of negligence and disregard for lives in Bengal. The Bharatiya Janata Party has not responded to the allegations so far.

Officials said the situation remains fluid, with rescue operations continuing and an inquiry likely once immediate efforts are completed.