Police arrest Musa Molla, main accused in Sandeshkhali cop assault

Police on Tuesday arrested Musa Molla, the prime accused in last week’s attack on a police team in Sandeshkhali’s Hulo Para area, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 13.

The incident took place on Friday night when a team of Nazat police from nearby Rajbari outpost went to Molla’s house in the Hulo Para area to arrest him in connection with a land grabbing case. As the team attempted to carry out the operation, Musa Molla and his associates allegedly attacked the police with bricks and stones.

Four police personnel were injured in the assault, and a police vehicle was vandalised during the clash, while Musa managed to flee amid the darkness of the night.

Following the incident, nine people were arrested on Saturday. Three more were taken into custody on Monday as the police intensified raids in the area to identify those involved in the attack.

Musa Molla, who had been absconding since the incident, was arrested late on Monday night in the Hulo Para area. The police said he was the main instigator of the attack and had led the violent group that resisted the police action and attacked the cops.

Nazat police have sought ten days' police custody for Molla, stating that his interrogation is necessary to ascertain the full sequence of events and to identify all those involved, and determine whether the attack was pre-planned.

Additional police forces have been deployed in the area to prevent any further unrest. The incident has added to tensions in Sandeshkhali, which has remained under close administrative watch following a series of law-and-order issues in recent months.

The police said Musa had allegedly used his political clout to grab agricultural land belonging to one Aizul Gazi of the Boyermari area around three years ago and convert it into a fishery for commercial use.

Residents alleged the modus operandi mirrored that of Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates, who were accused of forcibly acquiring fertile farmland by allowing saline water to inundate it, rendering it unusable for cultivation before converting it into bheries.