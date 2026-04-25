PNG introduced in Raiganj by officials of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

Piped natural gas (PNG) connection was inaugurated in Raiganj, North Dinajpur district, on Friday.

Officials of the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) — which is working on the city gas distribution (CGD) project — introduced the first PNG connection at Jayanta Narayan Das’s house in Tulsitala, in ward five of Raiganj town.

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“The recent policy directives and guidelines issued by the Union ministry of petroleum and natural gas aim at fast-tracking statutory approvals for CGD projects,” an official said.

An HPCL source said that around 1,300 households have been connected to PNG supply at Kanki in North Dinajpur and Jalpaiguri.

“The project is in progress in Siliguri and plans have been drawn for Bagdogra in the Darjeeling district,” said a source.

The defence estate officer of Siliguri Circle approved PNG connection for the Sevoke military station, on the outskirts of Siliguri.

“HPCL has also signed an agreement with Luxmi Township & Holding Limited for supplying PNG to the Uttorayon township in Siliguri’s Matigara through a decompression unit,” the source added.