regular-article-logo Monday, 18 August 2025

One killed in bomb blast outside school in Bengal’s North 24 Parganas

Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased was carrying a black bag, which exploded

PTI Published 18.08.25, 03:45 PM
Representational image.

A man, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, was killed in a bomb blast at Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, police said on Monday.

The blast took place in front of the main gate of Madhyamgram High School at 12.57 am on Monday, they said, resulting in the death of one person, identified as Sachiddananda Mishra.

"He was injured and admitted to Barasat Medical College and Hospital. After a surgery, he was taken to a hospital in Kolkata, where he breathed his last this morning," a senior police officer of Barasat Police District said.

The man, in his mid-twenties, had suffered injuries on his left hand, abdomen and upper parts of the left leg, he said.

Forensic experts collected evidence from the spot, while a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) also visited the spot and carried out necessary probe into the matter.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased was carrying a black bag, which exploded, he said.

"We have seized torn pieces of the bag. Some wire, two mobile phone numbers, and photocopies of two Aadhaar cards were also found. The mobile phone numbers were of his family members in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

According to the policeman, family members of the deceased claimed that he was working in a glass factory in Haryana and was not in touch with them for an extended period.

"We are trying to find out whether he was a part of any gang that had planned to carry out any terror attack or not. We are investigating to find out the purpose of his visit to West Bengal. Forensic experts have taken the bag for chemical examination, and that will help us to ascertain the type of explosives that were in it," he told PTI.

Investigators also scrutinised the CCTV footage from the locality and were questioning a local businessman, who had interacted with the deceased man a few minutes before the blast took place.

"The businessman has been identified as Arup Paul. He is being questioned, and our officers are taking note of his interaction with the deceased man," the officer said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

