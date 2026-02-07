More animals to reach mini zoo, foresters ready master plan for Rasikbil attraction

People visiting the mini zoo at Rasikbil in Cooch Behar may soon see a wide range of animals, such as the Bengal tiger, Himalayan black bear, wild dog (dhole), anaconda, Bengal fox and pangolin.

The state forest department has drawn up an elaborate master plan to bring these animals to the mini zoo to make it more attractive and has sent it to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) for approval.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have submitted a master plan to enrich the Rasikbil mini zoo. We are hopeful that it will receive final approval very soon,” said Asitava Chatterjee, the divisional forest officer of Cooch Behar forest division.

Sources in the department said that the CZA has granted an initial approval, along with certain observations.

Once those conditions are fulfilled, the department is optimistic about receiving final clearance.

After approval, new animals will be brought to Rasikbil under the animal exchange programme through the West Bengal state zoo authority, in coordination with other zoos across the country.

Bijon Kumar Nath, the additional divisional forest officer, explained that animal exchange would play a key role in the expansion.

“Once the proposal is approved, the state zoo authority will prepare an exchange plan. We have a relatively higher number of gharials (fish-eating crocodiles) and pythons. These can be sent to other zoos, and in return, animals like the royal Bengal tiger and other species will be brought here,” he said.

According to the forest department, once approval is granted, work will begin on new enclosures for the species, which would be brought here. The sites for the proposed enclosures have already been identified.

In 1997, Rasikbil Mini Zoo was established as a deer park in Tufanganj 2 block.