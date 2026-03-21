Met office warns of rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds; heavy rain alert in North Bengal

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are likely to affect several districts of West Bengal over the next 24 hours, the weather office said on Saturday.

The Met office attributed the conditions to a western disturbance extending from north Haryana to north Chhattisgarh, along with a trough along longitude 88°E. Moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal is supporting the system.

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In the past 24 hours, hailstorms were reported at isolated places in North 24 Parganas and East Burdwan districts.

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at most places, with heavy rainfall at isolated locations in Kalimpong, Malda, East Burdwan and South 24 Parganas. Burdwan recorded 9 cm rainfall, followed by Sagar Island at 7 cm.

In North Bengal, Jhallong received 11 cm, while Kalimpong recorded 9 cm. Gusty winds were reported from districts including Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Murshidabad, Nadia and Howrah.

On Saturday, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at most places in South Bengal.

Thunderstorms with wind speeds reaching 50–60 kmph, accompanied by hail and lightning, are likely at isolated places over East and West Burdwan, Hooghly, West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia.

Other districts may experience winds of 40–50 kmph. Rainfall activity is expected to reduce from March 22, with isolated light rain likely in some districts over the following days.

Dry weather is expected in several areas before another spell of rain around March 27. In North Bengal, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at most places on Saturday.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7–20 cm) is likely at isolated places in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts. Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Cooch Behar may receive heavy rainfall between 7–11 cm.

Hail is also likely at isolated places in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar. Thunderstorms with wind speeds reaching 50–60 kmph are expected in parts of Malda and the Dinajpur districts.

Rainfall is likely to continue in the northern districts over the next few days, with thunderstorms at isolated places.

The Met office warned of lightning strikes, damage to weak structures, falling tree branches and possible disruption to power and communication lines. Standing crops may also be affected, and visibility could drop during intense spells of rain.

In the hilly districts, there is a possibility of landslides. People have been advised to take shelter during thunderstorms and avoid standing under trees, electric poles or near water bodies.

Squally winds reaching 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are likely along and off the West Bengal and north Odisha coast on March 21. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.