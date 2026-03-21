In pictures: Rain lashes Kolkata on Eid morning, yellow alert in place

Kolkata woke up to persistent rain on Saturday, with showers beginning around 2.30am and continuing into the morning, setting a damp tone for Eid.

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The city recorded 14.8 mm of rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, warning of light to moderate thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds across the city and adjoining districts.

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According to the Regional Meteorological Centre Kolkata, generally cloudy skies will prevail over the next 24 hours with spells of rain and thundershowers. Wind speeds may reach 30 to 40 kmph, with the possibility of lightning strikes in isolated pockets. The alert is valid for Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly and parts of North and South 24 Parganas over the next few hours.

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The ongoing spell is linked to an upper air cyclonic circulation over northwest Madhya Pradesh and an associated trough extending across eastern India.

Combined with strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, these conditions are fuelling enhanced thunderstorm activity across West Bengal, as noted in the latest special bulletin.

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Temperatures are expected to remain below normal, with the maximum around 29˚C and the minimum near 22˚C. High humidity levels are adding to the discomfort despite the rain.

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Authorities have advised residents to remain indoors during thunderstorms and avoid open spaces due to lightning risk. Traffic disruptions and reduced visibility are likely during intense spells.

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