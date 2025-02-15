Mamata Banerjee 'tries to protect those responsible' for RG Kar rape and murder: BJP

Senior BJP leader Amit Malviya on Saturday accused the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal of failing to prevent attacks and atrocities against women, citing the incidents in Sandeshkhali and RG Kar hospital as examples.

When reporters asked him about the state government not increasing the monthly amount under its flagship 'Lakshmir Bhandar' financial assistance scheme for women in the 2025-26 budget, the BJP IT cell head did not give a direct reply.

Instead, he chose to focus his attack on the "dichotomy between the TMC government's claim to support the cause of women through such projects and its aiding and abetting perpetrators of atrocities against women in the state".

"While the chief minister gloats in public about her government’s monthly dole to women and claims to be concerned for their welfare, she looks the other way when horrific incidents like the Sandeshkhali sexual abuses come to light. Instead, she and her party rushed to protect perpetrators like Shahjahan Sheikh," Malviya said at Asansol in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district.

Referring to the rape and murder of a woman medic of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, which sparked national outrage, Malviya accused the chief minister of shielding the culprits.

"Even after such a heinous crime shook the conscience of the entire nation, the woman CM tries to protect those responsible," he said.

This proves her concern for women's empowerment and bragging about their cause is hollow, he alleged.

Speaking on the arrest of TMC leaders and ministers on graft charges, Malviya said, "The ruling party activists and leaders are becoming part of syndicates and mafias and the common man is reeling under their intimidation."

"Why are MPs and MLAs of the ruling party accused of taking cut money in state projects? TMC and cut money culture are synonymous in West Bengal. People in the state will vote out this corrupt regime and elect the BJP to power in 2026," he said.

Malviya said the BJP will usher in good governance, weed out corruption at all levels and ensure a safe, secure environment for women.

He alleged around 4,000 industrial units both under public and private sectors have closed down in West Bengal, while 1.5 lakh migrant labourers have gone out of the state for employment opportunities elsewhere.

"This is not the Sonar Bangla we had dreamt about. The state government has failed to chart a road map for the revival of the 4,000 listed industrial units - both in private and central sectors - and present any plan to the Centre as the ruling TMC does not have any plan," he said.

This is reflected in the lack of any strategy or plan for industrial growth in Bengal in the state budget, Malviya claimed, adding the state's charge about discrimination in the Union budget is false as "this government itself failed to utilise central allocation and instead the money was siphoned by its party leaders".

Next year once BJP assumes power in the state, a conducive environment will be created for investment opportunities with the improvement in law and order, he said.

Speaking on the issue of the Calcutta High Court on Friday granting conditional permission to RSS to hold a rally in Purba Bardhaman district on February 16, Malviya said, "Any programme, events of BJP, RSS and other organisations in West Bengal are facing hurdles under the Mamata Banerjee regime which necessitates the intervention of the HC."

"Mamata Banerjee is trying to curb the alternative space, which is required for the functioning of the opposition. Her brand of politics to stifle other voices will not be accepted any more. It is over," he said.

He also said the apprehension expressed by Banerjee over the inclusion of bogus names in electoral rolls is based on falsehood and "stems from her fear of losing the 2026 assembly polls as her rigging, strongarm tactics will not be allowed by the Election Commission".

