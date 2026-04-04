Suicide attempt at Kalighat Metro station disrupts Kolkata’s Blue Line services

Kolkata Metro services on the Blue Line were disrupted on Saturday afternoon after a suicide attempt at Kalighat station triggered an emergency response and partial suspension of train operations.

The incident occurred at around 1.06 pm on the Dum Dum-bound (up) line when a passenger allegedly jumped in front of the approaching train. Authorities immediately initiated rescue efforts, enforcing a power block and halting service on the affected stretch.

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Following the disruption, trains were operated in truncated sections — from Maidan to Dakshineswar and from Mahanayak Uttam Kumar to Shahid Khudiram. Metro officials said normal services would resume only after the rescue operation is completed.

Normal services resumed along the entire stretch at 1.29 pm.

This is the fourth such incident on the Kolkata Metro network this year, highlighting a growing pattern of disruptions. Similar incidents at Rabindra Sarobar station in February had also led to significant delays in services.