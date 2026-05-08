UK reports third suspected hantavirus case linked to MV Hondius outbreak

Britain's health security agency said an additional suspected case of hantavirus had been identified in a British national on the South Atlantic island of Tristan de Cunha. Two British nationals have been confirmed as cases of hantavirus, as part of its monitoring of the deadly outbreak on a luxury cruise ship, the UK Health Security Agency said in an update on Friday.

The agency did not provide further details of the new suspected case.

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Three people - a Dutch couple and a German national - died in the outbreak on the MV Hondius. In total, five people are confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The ship is expected to dock in Tenerife on Sunday, and the UKHSA said British nationals on board who are not displaying symptoms will be flown back home and asked to isolate for 45 days.

Seven British national disembarked the ship on April 24 in St Helena. The agency said two are currently isolating in Britain already, four are in St Helena and one has been traced outside the UK.