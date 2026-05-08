Suvendu aide murder case: Bengal Police recover second bike, SIT reaches UP

Investigators on Friday recovered the second motorcycle allegedly used in the murder of Chandranath Rath, a close aide of senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, even as the West Bengal Police intensified search for a car suspected to have been used in the crime, a senior officer said.

A seven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed on Thursday with officers from the state CID, Intelligence Branch (IB) and the Bengal STF to probe the murder, left for Uttar Pradesh to "collect technical and field-level evidence" in the case, he said without giving any further details.

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The second motorcycle, allegedly used in the crime, was seized near Rail Gate No. 11 in Barasat, around 6 km from the North 24 Parganas district's Madhyamgram, where Adhikari's personal assistant was shot dead on Wednesday night, the officer said.

Investigators had seized another motorcycle from near Gate No. 2.5 of the Kolkata airport area. However, the police found that the registration number plate of that two-wheeler was fake.

The investigators were now examining whether the number plate and engine number of the second motorcycle were genuine, the officer said.

"Efforts are on to trace a four-wheeler, which might be used in the crime. The investigation is underway, and all possible angles are being examined,” he said.

The police suspect the four-wheeler, believed to be red in colour, might have carried seven to eight people, who were involved in the crime, and could be registered outside West Bengal.

The police had earlier seized another car near the crime spot in Madhyamgram. The number plate attached to that four-wheeler was also found to be fake. The original one belongs to a person based in Siliguri, who works in a tea estate.

“The person in Siliguri had posted an advertisement for the sale of his car on a website. He claimed to have received a call from a prospective buyer based in Uttar Pradesh. There could be a link to UP,” the officer said.

In Uttar Pradesh, the team will "collect technical and field-level evidence", he said, adding that "the police are following certain leads outside the state as well.

A senior SIT member said the probe was progressing on multiple fronts, though the identities of those behind the killing were yet to be ascertained.

“The SIT is trying to find out who might have hired the contract killers and whether there was a larger conspiracy behind the murder," he said.

More than 36 hours after Rath was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants at Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas district, police are yet to make any arrest.

“There are clear indications of the involvement of criminals from outside the state. It would have been difficult for them to move around the area swiftly without local assistance,” the officer said, adding that investigators had found evidence suggesting the accused had formed a WhatsApp group to execute the crime.

“A detailed investigation is underway. The manner in which the attack was carried out suggests extensive reconnaissance and the possible involvement of hired sharpshooters,” another senior police officer said.

He said all police stations in border districts have been alerted.

Police sources said surveillance was intensified in border districts with vehicle checks being conducted at multiple points, amid suspicion that some of the assailants might have fled towards neighbouring states.

“CCTV footage from areas along Jessore Road in Madhyamgram is being thoroughly scanned,” another officer said.

According to investigators, the gunmen allegedly followed Rath’s vehicle before launching the attack.

“The escape route indicates that the assailants were either familiar with the locality or had assistance from local criminals. Without local support, fleeing through the lanes so quickly would have been difficult,” another officer added.

The police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

Searches are continuing in and around Madhyamgram, while heavy deployment of police and central forces remains in place in the area following the killing on Wednesday night.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.