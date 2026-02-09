Suicide at Rabindra Sarobar station stalls Blue Line services for over an hour

A suicide disrupted Metro services on the Blue Line, for over an hour on Sunday morning.

A woman jumped in front of a Dakshineswar-bound train at Rabindra Sarobar station around 10.45am, said a Metro official. A power block was enforced to retrieve her from the tracks.

Joyshree Roy, 35, was declared dead at MR Bangur Hospital, police said. She was a resident of Bijaygarh.

Train services were disrupted for over an hour. A Metro official said full services on the entire stretch resumed at 11.33am.

The carrier ran a truncated service between Dakshineswar and Maidan. Trains did not run further south, between Maidan and Shahid Khudiram (Briji). Many Calcuttans out for Sunday revelry had to look for alternate transport.

Suicides and suicide bids have long been the bane of the city’s oldest Metro line.

Platform screen doors, which slide open/close simultaneously with train doors, can prevent suicides. But barring the huge cost implication, the main hurdle is that the Blue Line trains had been built to different specifications by four different manufacturers.

On Thursday evening, Metro services were disrupted for an hour after a suicide bid, also at Rabindra Sarobar Station.