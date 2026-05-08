Amit Shah reaches Kolkata ahead of BJP legislature party meeting, Bengal govt swearing-in

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata on Friday for the BJP legislature party meeting and the swearing-in ceremony of the party’s first government in West Bengal following its historic victory in the recently concluded assembly elections.

Shah, who has been appointed the BJP’s central observer for the legislature party meeting, landed at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport around 11.10 am.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was received at the airport by state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya and senior party leaders Suvendu Adhikari, Dilip Ghosh, Rahul Sinha and Sukanta Majumdar, among others.

From the airport, Shah proceeded to the Dakshineswar Kali Temple along with Bhattacharya and Adhikari, where he offered prayers. He later went to a hotel in New Town, where he will stay during his two-day visit.

Later in the day, Shah will attend the BJP legislature party meeting at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in New Town, during which the party is set to elect its legislature party leader.

All 207 BJP winning candidates are expected to participate in the meeting.

In the presence of Shah and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the BJP’s central co-observer for the meeting, the legislature party leader — who will become West Bengal’s first BJP chief minister — is expected to be elected.

On Saturday, Shah will attend the swearing-in ceremony at the Brigade Parade Ground along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Nitin Nabin and chief ministers of NDA-ruled states.

The BJP secured a historic victory in the assembly elections, ending the TMC’s 15-year rule and dealing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee one of the biggest setbacks of her political career.

Governor RN Ravi dissolved the state assembly on Thursday, paving the way for the formation of the new government.