Surveillance intensified in Bengal border districts after murder of Suvendu Adhikari’s aide Chandranath Rath

Security and surveillance have been stepped up across West Bengal’s border districts as investigators suspect that professional shooters from neighbouring states may have been involved in the murder of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s close aide Chandranath Rath, police said on Friday.

The police are also probing whether local criminals provided logistical assistance to the assailants during and after the attack.

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More than 36 hours after Rath, who served as Adhikari’s personal assistant, was gunned down by motorcycle-borne attackers in Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas district, no arrests have been made so far.

“A detailed investigation is underway. The manner in which the attack was carried out suggests extensive reconnaissance and the possible involvement of hired sharpshooters from outside the state,” a senior police officer told PTI.

Police stations in border districts have been placed on alert amid concerns that the attackers may attempt to flee West Bengal.

"Checks are being carried out at multiple points, and CCTV footage from areas along Jessore Road is being thoroughly scanned,” another senior officer said.

According to investigators, the gunmen allegedly tailed Rath’s vehicle before opening fire.

“The escape route of the gunmen indicates that they were familiar with the locality, or local criminals might have assisted them. Without local support, fleeing through the lanes so quickly would have been difficult,” the officer added.

Officials said investigators are yet to determine the motive behind the murder.

Police and detective department teams have launched extensive search operations in and around Madhyamgram near Kolkata, while heavy deployment of state police and central forces continues in the area following the Wednesday night killing.

Investigators have also traced the motorcycle allegedly used in the crime.

"A motorcycle used in the crime was registered in 2012 in the name of a resident of Burnpur in Asansol. However, the police found that no person by that name currently resides at the address given during the vehicle registration process," another officer said.