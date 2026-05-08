Two Indians onboard cruise ship hit by hantavirus outbreak asymptomatic; Centre monitors situation closely

Two Indian nationals currently onboard the cruise vessel MV Hondius, where multiple probable cases of hantavirus infection have been reported, are asymptomatic and under observation as per international health protocols, Union health ministry sources said on Friday.

They said that the information received through International Health Regulations (IHR) channels indicates that the two Indians remain under observation, while the ministry is maintaining close coordination with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other international partners.

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The ministry is closely monitoring the evolving situation in coordination with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), WHO and other international health authorities, an official said.

According to preliminary information shared through the WHO under the IHR framework, eight probable cases of hantavirus infection have been reported onboard the vessel, of which five have been laboratory confirmed. Three deaths have also been reported, and the WHO was informed of the incident in the first week of May.

The official said the virus involved is the Andes strain of hantavirus, which has limited capability of human-to-human transmission and generally requires close and prolonged contact for spread.

The WHO has assessed the current public health risk as low, although additional cases may be reported because of the relatively long incubation period associated with the infection, the official added.

The WHO is coordinating international response measures under the IHR mechanism, including strengthening diagnostic support, facilitating epidemiological assessment, and ensuring safe disembarkation and onward travel arrangements for passengers and crew, the official said.

In view of the evolving situation, the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) under IDSP and NCDC convened a high-level review meeting involving senior officials from IDSP and IHR-NFP India to assess the situation and review preparedness measures.

The Union health ministry remains vigilant and necessary precautionary public health measures are being undertaken proactively to safeguard the health and wellbeing of Indian citizens, the official said.

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