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regular-article-logo Friday, 08 May 2026

Jadavpur University postpones executive council meeting amid Bengal government transition

A varsity official said the governor’s office, headed by the university chancellor, advised vice-chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharjee on May 6 against holding the meeting ahead of the new BJP government’s swearing-in

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 08.05.26, 04:06 PM
Jadavpur University

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The authorities of Jadavpur University have postponed the executive council (EC) meeting scheduled for Friday following advice from the governor’s office amid the political transition in West Bengal, where a BJP government is set to be sworn in on May 9. The move drew criticism from a section of teachers, who questioned why key academic matters were deferred because of the change in government.

According to a university official, the meeting was slated to discuss several academic issues, including postgraduate syllabi and approval for signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) worth Rs 50 lakh.

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The office of the governor, who serves as the chancellor of the state university, contacted vice-chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharjee on May 6 and advised against holding the meeting at a time when the new BJP government in West Bengal was preparing to take office, the official said.

Subsequently, the vice-chancellor issued a notice stating that the EC meeting had been "postponed due to some unavoidable circumstances".

"We have decided not to hold the meeting during this transition period," Bhattacharjee said.

Members of the Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) criticised the decision, saying academic activities should not be affected by political developments.

JUTA general secretary and EC member Parthapratim Roy said, "It is unfortunate that a meeting of the highest decision-making body of the university could not be held."

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