US strikes two Iranian oil tankers over blockade violation: CentCom

US Central Command (CentCom) said American forces disabled two Iranian-flagged empty oil tankers, M/T Sea Star III and M/T Sevda, on May 8 before they could enter an Iranian port in the Gulf of Oman, alleging they were attempting to violate the ongoing US blockade.

According to CentCom, a US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet launched from the USS George H.W. Bush fired precision munitions at the vessels' smokestacks, preventing them from reaching the Iranian port.

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CentCom also said US forces disabled another Iranian-flagged tanker, M/T Hasna, on May 6 as it attempted to sail toward an Iranian port in the Gulf of Oman. The vessel's rudder was reportedly damaged after an F/A-18 Super Hornet from the USS Abraham Lincoln fired several rounds from a 20mm cannon.

"All three vessels are no longer transiting to Iran," CentCom said.

CentCom commander Adm. Brad Cooper said US forces in the Middle East remain committed to enforcing the blockade on vessels entering or leaving Iran.

The command added that multiple commercial vessels had been disabled and more than 50 redirected to ensure compliance with the blockade.