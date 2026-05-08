FD Block unveils Puja theme...

The first organiser off the khuti puja block this year is FD Block Sarbojanin. The block also unveiled its theme-maker and theme caption.

Prasanta Pal, a well-known name in the Puja circuit, will be helming the puja in its 42nd edition. “This is my first work in Salt Lake. I want to give residents a memorable puja,” is all that the bespectacled artiste would reveal. The theme will be bindu, which he translated as “dot”. The idol, he told The Telegraph Salt Lake, will be placed with its back to the adjacent lane, with the FD community hall facing left. So long, the idol used to be placed with its back to the community hall.

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Outgoing MLA Sujit Bose dropped by during the ritual. “We haven’t even decided the theme. You have already scored 10 goals by starting so early,” said Bose, who is also the president of Sribhumi Sporting Club. Addressing the priest, he added jovially: “Thakurmoshai, puja bhalo kore korun. Joto beshi khutir jor hobe toto bhalo pujo hobe.” He also promised all cooperation to the organisers and requested the artist to keep the idol traditional. “Ma er mukh jyano Ma-er moto hoy,” he said.

Outgoing MLA Sujit Bose greets Prasanta Pal, the theme-maker for FD Block's puja this year, last Friday

“Ever since we staged the Titanic pandal, we always have had crowds. Even if we don’t do a grand pandal, people will gather to ask why we haven’t,” smiled puja committee president Paresh Gupta. “This time we have taken a challenge to present our puja on a grander scale despite being an apolitical committee, which we are for the last two years,” he added. The puja was earlier headed by the local councillor Banibrata Banerjee, who stays in the block.

Several local women turned up draped in finery. “It feels nice to dress up. Last year too our khuti puja was held on Buddha Purnima but the day was much later, after Rabindra Jayanti,” said Nabanita Ray, a resident.