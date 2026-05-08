Sanjay Raut terms Trump’s Bengal poll remarks ‘premature’; BJP accuses Opposition of defaming India

A political controversy erupted after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday criticised reports of US President Donald Trump congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the BJP’s victory in the West Bengal Assembly polls, calling the remarks “premature and misplaced”. The BJP hit back sharply, branding Raut the “joker of Indian politics” and accusing the Opposition of tarnishing India’s democratic image globally.

Raut questions Trump’s remarks on Bengal polls

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In a post on X tagging Trump, Raut said the West Bengal Assembly election was an “internal matter of India's federal democracy” and questioned the appropriateness of any external endorsement.

"As a Member of Parliament from India, I write in response to reports of your congratulations to PM Narendra Modi on the West Bengal Assembly election results. These are state-level elections — an internal matter of India's federal democracy. Any external endorsement appears premature and misplaced," Raut wrote.

Earlier this week, the BJP secured a more than two-thirds majority in the West Bengal Assembly elections, ending chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s 15-year rule. The party also retained Assam for a third consecutive term.

A White House spokesperson had said on Tuesday that Trump congratulated Modi on his “historic and decisive” election victory.

Raut alleged that the Bengal polls were conducted amid “fear, intimidation, and systemic pressure” and claimed there were widespread perceptions that the Election Commission of India failed to act impartially.

"There are allegations regarding the extensive deployment of Central forces, which many believe created coercion rather than confidence. Senior leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, have publicly raised concerns about the fairness of the process," he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP further argued that democracy must ensure elections are “free, fair, and credible”.

"Democracy is not just about elections — it is about ensuring they are free, fair, and credible. When serious allegations arise, they warrant scrutiny, not celebration.

"Were these concerns considered before your statement? Given your emphasis on democratic values, I urge a more informed and balanced view," he added.

BJP hits back, accuses Opposition of defaming India

Reacting strongly to Raut’s remarks, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused Opposition leaders of deliberately questioning democratic institutions whenever election outcomes do not favour them.

"Sanjay Raut is the joker of Indian politics. He and Rahul Gandhi have taken a 'supari' (contract) to besmirch India's image for domestic political petty battles and in Modi's opposition they oppose the country," Poonawalla said in a video post on X.

The BJP leader said India’s democracy was being appreciated globally while Opposition leaders were spreading “false narratives” about the electoral process.

"Indian democracy is being hailed across the world and this man is complaining about India on facts which are not even there," he said.

Referring to the BJP’s sweeping victory in West Bengal, Poonawalla said reactions were pouring in from across the world, including reported congratulations from Trump.

"Apparently it is reported that Trump has also congratulated BJP for this victory. Sanjay Raut gets so perturbed that he writes a long post on X explaining to Donald Trump how elections are rigged and everything is unfair," he said.

Poonawalla also alleged that Opposition parties routinely attack constitutional institutions after electoral defeats, while Raut reiterated that concerns raised by Mamata Banerjee and others over the fairness of the process reflected a “broader unease” that could not be ignored.