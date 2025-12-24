Park Street traffic alert for Christmas Eve, safety measures, rules set before Big Day

Vehicles will not be allowed on Park Street “as and when required” on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, police said in a traffic advisory issued on Tuesday.

On Christmas Eve (Wednesday), several curbs will be in place, and two-way traffic will not be allowed on Park Street before 2am on Thursday, instead of the usual 10pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Park Street is all lit up for Christmas. Here’s what you should know about the traffic restrictions before you step out:

Traffic curbs

Christmas Eve:

Both-way traffic on Park Street, Shakespeare Sarani, Camac Street, Little Russell Street, Lord Sinha Road, Pretoria Street, Hungerford Street and all connecting and feeder roads, except Chowringhee (JL Nehru Road), will not be allowed before 2am on December 25.

Cathedral Road will be closed for vehicles as and when required.

Queensway, along the Victoria Memorial, will be one-way (east to west) as and when required.

North- and south-bound vehicles will move along Chowringhee from the Ho Chi Minh Sarani crossing to the AJC Bose Road intersection. If needed, south-bound vehicles will be diverted along Queensway.

Christmas Day:

Park Street (from Chowringhee to Wood Street) and Middleton Street will be closed to traffic.

Only Camac Street-bound vehicles will ply on Ho Chi Minh Sarani.

Both-way traffic will be allowed on Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road (Royd Street crossing to Park Street intersection).

Little Russell Street

(Shakespeare Sarani to Russell Street crossing) will be closed to vehicles.

Vehicles from Outram Road bound for Park Street or AJC Bose Road will travel via Ho Chi Minh Sarani, Camac Street, Short Street, and Wood Street.

Both-way traffic will be allowed along Camac Street (Ho Chi Minh Sarani to Short Street crossing).

Park Street and AJC Bose Road-bound vehicles from Outram Road will take Ho Chi Minh Sarani, Camac Street, Short Street, and WoodStreet to reach Park Streetor Camac Street and Chowringhee to reach AJC Bose Road.

Park Street-bound vehicles from Mayo Road and Chowringhee will take Kyd Street up to Free School Street, then Royd Street up to Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road and turn right onto Park Street.

Goods vehicles

Movement will be restricted from the following intersections from 4pm on Christmas Eve to 4am on December 25, and from 4pm on Christmas until police deem fit on December 26:

AJC Bose Road-Chowringhee Road (north-bound)

AJC Bose Road-Cathedral Road-Harish Mukherjee (north-bound)

Red Road-Mayo Road

Mayo Road-Dufferin Road

Cathedral Road-Queensway

Chowringhee-Shakespeare Sarani

No parking

Parking will not be allowed on Park Street (Chowringhee to Wood Street), Middleton Street, Short Street, Wood Street (Short Street to Park Street), Ho Chi Minh Sarani, Camac Street (Middleton Street to Short Street), Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road (Royd Street to Park Street), and Elliot Road.

Police arrangements

Park Street will be divided into channels for the movement of pedestrians to and fro. The police will set up watch towers, drones, and have quick response teams and ambulances ready.