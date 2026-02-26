Army ready for future conflict, won’t be deterred by nuclear threats: Western Command chief

The Indian Army is fully prepared for any future contingencies and will not be cowed by nuclear threats, Western Command chief Lt General Manoj Kumar Katiyar said on Thursday, asserting that any future conflict would yield a decisive outcome on the ground.

Addressing troops after an investiture ceremony at Dhyan Singh Stadium in the Mamoon Military Station, Katiyar said that during Operation Sindoor, Pakistan sought a ceasefire even as it attempted nuclear brinkmanship.

"They said if they go down, they will take half the world with them. During Operation Sindoor, we ignored their nuclear threats. This time, we are better prepared as compared to the past, with a clear future plan," he said.

He accused Pakistan’s military leadership of sustaining a "war-like situation" with India to retain domestic relevance.

"While our leadership is committed to the betterment of the country and its people, their leadership and Army generals are only driven by selfish needs -- retaining power and remaining relevant. For this purpose, they seek to prolong a war-like situation with India," Katiyar said.

Asserting that Pakistan lacks the capability for conventional warfare against India, he said it instead relies on proxy tactics.

"Pakistan has repeatedly provoked India through their terrorist outfits, so that when we retaliate, it escalates into a war-like situation and they garner support from their people," the Army commander said.

He further alleged that Pakistan misled its own citizens by pushing a fabricated narrative of success. "They spread lies in the media to promote their general to field marshal and deceived their public. This time, we will not give them such an opportunity," he asserted.

Lt General Katiyar emphasised that future military objectives would go beyond targeting infrastructure. "This time, we will not limit our victory to destroying base stations and posts alone; our victory will be on the ground. It will be so decisive that they will be brought to their knees and will have to accept their defeat before the world," he said.

Highlighting the strategic importance of formations under the Western Command, he told troops their readiness would be pivotal in securing decisive outcomes.

"You must have the courage to enter enemy territory, seize important areas and inflict injuries. At the same time, you have to protect Jammu and Punjab. Your success in the next operation will make the country proud," he said.

Stressing that the nation places immense trust in the armed forces, Lt General Katiyar said, "To live up to these expectations, our operational preparedness must be at its best. Our aim is to fully prepare our units, battalions and corps, and continuously refine our battle skills." He added that preparedness itself must serve as deterrence. "Our preparation must be such that the enemy thinks ten times before undertaking any untoward action," he said.

Speaking during an operational demonstration organised on a training field, the Army commander said honouring units in a field setting instead of a conventional hall underscored the Army’s combat-first approach.

"Instead of a ceremonial display, we showcased modern equipment and operational capabilities. This is our way of thanking the units that performed exceptionally well during Operation Sindoor," he said, congratulating Western Command formations for their "outstanding role" in the operation.

He described the event as both a tribute and a warning. "The danger has not gone away. Our preparation must be greater than before, and the enemy must be given a response stronger than in the past," the Army commander asserted.

Referring to India’s western neighbour, Lt General Katiyar said it had failed to draw lessons from previous conflicts, including the 1971 war and the Kargil War.

"Operation Sindoor was another lesson," he said, reiterating that while the Army remains committed to peace, any future provocation would invite far more decisive action.