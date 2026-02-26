Bomb threat at Kolkata Passport Seva Kendra in Anandapur, search operation underway

The Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) in Kolkata and several post offices across West Bengal received bomb threats on Thursday, prompting authorities to immediately evacuate the premises and launch extensive search operations, officials said.

A bomb threat at the PSK in Anandapur triggered panic among staff and visitors, with police and bomb disposal teams rushing to the spot to secure the area and conduct thorough checks.

The bomb threats were received by email, officials said. Police and bomb disposal teams launched a search and combing operation at the premises.

This comes just a couple of days after similar bomb scare emails were sent to various district courts.

Following the alert, the entire building was cleared as a precautionary measure.

The Kolkata Police, its bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs were deployed to conduct a thorough search of the premises. Officials said search operations are underway.

The incident disrupted passport services for several applicants who had appointments scheduled for the day.

“I had a 12:30 pm passport renewal appointment, but when I reached PSK Kolkata around 11:30 am, there was a long queue outside the main gate. People had been waiting since 9:30 am, and no one was being allowed inside, while those already in were asked to leave,” a person who had a passport renewal appointment told The Telegraph Online. “After repeated enquiries, a staff member informed us there was a security threat and services would resume only after clearance. Around 12:40 pm, only employees were allowed back in. With no clear update, I’m unsure whether to keep waiting or reschedule,” he added.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether any suspicious object has been found. Further details are awaited as the security checks continue.

An email was received at the Mahatma Gandhi Road post office in Howrah, which also houses passport services, claiming that a bomb had been placed in the building. Following the threat, a large team from Howrah Police cordoned off the area and evacuated all staff and visitors. Bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs were pressed into service to sweep the premises, an official said.

"We were working when we heard about the threat email. Everyone was asked to move outside immediately," a staff member at the Howrah post office said.

Similar bomb threats were reported at post offices in Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district and Katwa in Purba Bardhaman district. Postal officials said the email urged staff to vacate the premises before a potential blast. The threat triggered an immediate suspension of services as employees and applicants rushed out in fear.

"The department told us to get out because of a bomb threat mentioned in an email. We are currently waiting for the police and specialised squads to arrive," an employee at the Asansol post office said.

Police said searches were underway at all the affected locations. Though no explosives have been found so far, a high alert has been sounded at major government offices and postal centres across the state.

Officials said efforts are underway to trace the origin of the emails and ascertain whether the threats are linked to the recent hoax bomb scare at civil courts in West Bengal.