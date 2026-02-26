Two jewellery store employees arrested for stealing ornaments worth Rs 1.5 crore

Two employees of a jewellery chain have been arrested for stealing ornaments worth over ₹1.5 crore from the stores where they worked.

The thefts at the Barrackpore and Kankurgachhi outlets of a Kerala-headquartered company were reported last week.

Two separate complaints were filed at two police stations — one at Titagarh and the other at Phoolbagan. The Barrackpore store is under the Titagarh police station area.

Rajeev Ramanan, who worked at the Kankurgachhi store, and Kunal Chakraborty, of the Barrackpore store, have been arrested, said an officer.

While Ramanan is accused of stealing 684gm of gold jewellery, worth ₹98 lakh, and Chakraborty allegedly stole 372gm, worth ₹61 lakh, he said.

The alleged theft came to the notice of the company during an internal audit, police sources said. They traced CCTV footage, among other things, to link the alleged theft to the two accused, the sources said.

A part of the jewellery has been recovered, the police said.