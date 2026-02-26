Kerala High Court stays the release of ‘The Kerala Story 2 — Goes Beyond’

The Kerala High Court on Thursday stayed the release of the movie The Kerala Story 2 — Goes Beyond, directing the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to reconsider its certification.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas passed the interim order on petitions challenging the certification granted to the sequel. The Court observed that prima facie there was an absence of application of mind by the CBFC while granting certification and directed the Board to consider the revision petitions filed by the petitioners within two weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Court ordered that the movie shall not be released until the CBFC passes fresh orders.

The petitioners contended that the film misrepresents Kerala and that its release could incite communal disharmony. The Court said that while it is generally hesitant to interfere with film releases, it must step in when the alleged content has the genuine potential to trigger communal discord.

During an earlier hearing, the judge had indicated that the release may be put on hold pending consideration of the petitions, noting that allowing it to proceed could render the pleas infructuous. The Court also observed that concerns raised by the petitioners appeared genuine and required consideration, particularly as the movie was being projected as being 'inspired by true events' and carried the name of the state despite having no connection to Kerala.

The Kerala Story 2 — Goes Beyond is a sequel to the controversial 2023 film The Kerala Story, which depicted the alleged recruitment of women from Kerala into the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

One petition, filed by Sreedev Namboodiri, objected to the teaser’s closing line ‘ab sahenge nahin… ladenge’ (we will not tolerate it anymore, but will fight), calling it capable of inciting violence.

Another petitioner, Freddie V Francis, termed the film’s branding as ‘marketing of hate’ and challenged the use of ‘Kerala’ in the title.

A third petition by advocate Athul Roy was dismissed.