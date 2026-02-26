Strict code for Madhyamik check: Examiners must ensure security and confidentiality

The secondary education board has asked examiners to maintain “highest standards of security, confidentiality and professional discipline” while evaluating Madhyamik answer scripts.

On Wednesday, the board said in a notification that the written answer scripts of the Class X board exams which ended on February 12, are being distributed.

The notification, signed by board’s secretary Subrata Ghosh, says that these scripts represent years of hardwork by the candidates.

“It is imperative for the board to reiterate the necessity for the highest standards of security, confidentiality and professional discipline throughout evaluation process,” the notification says.

“The board trusts in the professionalism and diligence of the examiners to endure a flawless and transparent evaluation cycle for Madhyamik, 2026,” it added.

The board told the examiners that sharing, taking picture or discussing the

contents of answer scripts or specific marking instructions with unauthorised persons are strictly prohibited.

“The integrity of results depends on your discretion,” the notification states.

The examiners have been told that the evaluation of answer scripts must not be conducted in public spaces, staff rooms or any workplace.

A council official said this will prevent exposure of the answer scripts. The scripts must be checked with undivided attention, he said.

The answer scripts must be stored in a secure and locked location, accessible only to the examiners.

“Scripts must be protected from environmental hazards, including moisture, heat and any potential damage from pests or household pets,” the board’s notification says.

The board had reminded the examiners that the timely publication of results is a collective commitment.