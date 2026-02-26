'Trained to handle': Murugan cites police training after Mahua Moitra’s ‘Quick Gun’ taunt

The special electoral roll observer C.S. Murugan on Thursday responded to the “Quick Gun Murugan” jibe hurled at him by Trinamool’s Krishnagar MP Mahua Moitra.

“I don’t have as many guns as depicted in the picture,” the 2007 batch IAS officer wrote on X. “However, I was trained to handle different types of guns and legally and effectively used them during my four and a half years training in police service in Tamil Nadu.”

On February 18, Mahua posted on X, addressing the Election Commission: “Please control your roll observer C Murugan, IAS 2007, deputy chairperson Tea Board, who is issuing incorrect direction on secret WhatsApp groups to micro observers in violation of Supreme Court orders.”

Along with the post, she had shared an image of Quick Gun Murugan, a character created by Channel V India for its promos.

In 2009, a Tamil film featuring a cowboy character called Quick Gun Murugan was made.

The MP's post was written after TMC delegates lodged a complaint with the office of the West Bengal Chief electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal on February 18 after TMC national general secretary Abhshiek Banerjee accused the ECI of using micro-observers to delete names of voters from list violating Supreme Court directives.

Abhishek had also shared purported screenshots of such messages on his X.

"Even more disturbing are credible reports of Special Roll Observer, C Murugan, issuing instructions regarding the acceptability of birth certificates directly to micro observers in a WhatsApp group, to inflate deletion numbers," Abhishek said.

"Need I remind the ECI of the Supreme Court's categorical directive that the role of micro-observers must remain strictly assistive? Why, then, is statutory procedure being bypassed, and under whose instructions?" Abhishek had said in his earlier post.

The SC, while issuing a set of directives during the hearing, which was attended by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, had stated that final decision on inclusion and exclusion of electors rested with the EROs.

Denying the accusations, Murugan had earlier told the media, "No directive has been issued to anybody through WhatsApp messages. Only clarifications were given on some directives of the ECI."

On December 29, 2025 a vehicle that Murugan was travelling in came under attack in South 24-Parganas Magrahat.