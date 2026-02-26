Swiggy expands ‘Food on Train’ service to 152 stations in partnership with IRCTC

Food delivery and quick commerce platform Swiggy on Thursday announced a major expansion of its ‘Food on Train’ service in partnership with IRCTC, scaling operations to 152 railway stations across India over the past year amid rising demand for diverse onboard meal options.

The company said the service footprint has grown 117 per cent — from 70 stations in February 2025 to 152 stations as of February 2026 — reflecting accelerated network expansion across key transit hubs.

Swiggy also said it plans to focus on diversity by doubling down on transit hubs across India, from major junctions to regional stops like Itarsi (Madhya Pradesh), Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) and Kharagpur (West Bengal).

In addition, the company announced the launch of a Holi special food menu for travellers from February 28 to March 8. It further said it has expanded its ‘Train Friendly Dishes’ menu, a segment engineered for high-speed convenience.

"This nationwide expansion is perfectly timed for the Holi travel rush. We will be focusing on diversity by doubling down on transit hubs across India, from major junctions to regional stops like Itarsi, Tirunelveli, and Kharagpur," said Deepak Maloo, Vice President for food strategy, customer experience and new initiatives at Swiggy.