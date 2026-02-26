Autism centre blends music & job training, boosting employability of adults

A centre for autism has opened its space for jamming sessions — with a small but thoughtful twist.

Amateur musicians gather to jam and have addas, but in return, they order coffee and sandwiches prepared and served by individuals with autism who have been trained in vocational skills.

The idea is to make these individuals “employable” and give them hands-on experience before they are ready to join the workforce, said the head of the centre.

“It is not charity, and we are preparing them to be employable,” said Nilanjana Rambothu, founder of Sunshine Autism Care Society.

The society has started a day-boarding programme called Saksham, which trains adults with autism in basic culinary skills, graphic design, communication and accounting.

“Individuals with autism have skills, but they need assistance and a platform. If friends are coming for a jamming session, they will need coffee and snacks. The Saksham trainees buy the raw materials, prepare the snacks and serve them. This is positive engagement, and they earn from it,” Rambothu said.

Not every individual with autism is high-functioning. This creates a real challenge, as many employers hesitate to hire them, and they may not have opportunities to work across different fields.

“It is difficult for them to be independent and go out on their own, but with the assistance they can deliver. Some of them are good at digital work, but it is not recognised or tested,” she said.

Called the Jamming Junction, Rambothu hit upon the idea when some of her friends were looking for a space for a jamming session.

“Instead of them going to a cafe, they could use our infrastructure, and it becomes a training ground for the boys doing the vocational training,” said Rambothu.

Besides making sandwiches and coffee, the boys make music too.

“One of them picked up the guitar and joined the group. It was a surprise to the teachers as well,” said a member of Sunshine Autism Care Society.

Such initiatives make inclusion a reality.

“The inclusive environment is essential because then non-family members are ready to integrate them into the larger society instead of isolating them,” said a person working with individuals with autism.

The day-boarding unit was started to prepare them for assisted living.

“The concern for most parents is what will happen to their children after them. Many are sent to residential housing spaces, but separation from parents can be traumatic. With assisted living, they can be positively engaged during the day and return home at night. The training also makes things more comfortable for caregivers,” Rambothu said.