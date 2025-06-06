Kolkata police arrest two, including post-graduate trainee in separate rape cases

Kolkata Police arrested two persons, including a post-graduate trainee (PGT), in connection with separate incidents of rapes in the city, an officer said on Friday.

The first arrest was made in Muchipara area when police picked up a 22-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl multiple times by luring her with chocolates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting on the complaint of the mother, personnel of Muchipara Police Station arrested the accused for allegedly committing "aggravated penetrative sexual assault" upon the minor victim several times on and before June 4.

"The case was lodged based on the complaint of the mother. The mother also alleged that the accused had been threatening the minor victim with dire consequences if she spoke about it to anyone, he said.

The PGT of Kolkata Medical College and Hospital was arrested from its premises for allegedly engaging in sexual activity with a woman on the false promise of marriage.

"The accused is from Malda, and they met each other on a social networking site. The victim has complained that the accused promised to marry her and forced her into physical relations. She has also alleged that she became pregnant twice and the doctor aborted her on both occasions without her consent," he said.

Now, when the woman asked him to marry her, he allegedly started avoiding her, the police officer said adding that an investigation has started.

The accused is staying at a rented accommodation in the Bowbazar area.

"We are looking into their social media accounts, as well as their phones, to get into the roots of the problem," he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.