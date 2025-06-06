Kolkata man held for raping 9-yr-old; booked under BNS and POCSO after mother’s complaint

The police arrested a man on the charge of raping a nine-year-old girl several times in Kolkata's Muchipara area, an officer said on Friday.

The 22-year-old accused has sexually assaulted the minor, his neighbour, he said.

Acting on the complaint of her mother, the police arrested the accused and booked him under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act.

"A case was lodged based on the complaint of the mother alleging that the accused person committed aggravated penetrative sexual assault upon her minor daughter by alluring her with chocolates. She has alleged in her complaint that the crime was conducted several times, on and before June 4, at his residence," the officer said.

It was also alleged that the accused had threatened the victim with dire consequences if she spoke about it to anyone, he said.

