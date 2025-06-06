MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 06 June 2025

Kolkata man held for raping 9-yr-old; booked under BNS and POCSO after mother’s complaint

It was also alleged that the accused had threatened the victim with dire consequences if she spoke about it to anyone

PTI Published 06.06.25, 06:31 PM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

The police arrested a man on the charge of raping a nine-year-old girl several times in Kolkata's Muchipara area, an officer said on Friday.

The 22-year-old accused has sexually assaulted the minor, his neighbour, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting on the complaint of her mother, the police arrested the accused and booked him under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act.

"A case was lodged based on the complaint of the mother alleging that the accused person committed aggravated penetrative sexual assault upon her minor daughter by alluring her with chocolates. She has alleged in her complaint that the crime was conducted several times, on and before June 4, at his residence," the officer said.

It was also alleged that the accused had threatened the victim with dire consequences if she spoke about it to anyone, he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Rape POCSO Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru stampede: No coercive action against KSCA officials, says HC

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President Raghuram Bhat, Secretary A Shankar, and Treasurer E S Jayaram approached the court seeking to quash the FIR filed against them
Students holding Tricolours wait at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Railway Station ahead of the inauguration of Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat service by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Katra Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

This isn’t just a bridge. It is a symbol of India’s resolve. We deliver and transform

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT