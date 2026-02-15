Trinamool leader held for kidnap and assault of man refusing to vacate Beleghata plot

A Trinamool Congress leader who is also a real estate developer was arrested for allegedly assaulting and kidnapping a man after he refused to vacate a plot in Beleghata that the accused was planning to develop, police said.

The accused has been identified as Raju Naskar, 51, a resident of Canal South Road in the Pragati Maidan area. He was arrested near EM Bypass on Saturday.

Naskar has been accused of kidnapping a man who lived as a tenant in a property that Naskar was planning to develop.

Sources in the police said Naskar had allegedly beaten up the person, kidnapped and confined him wrongfully.

Supratim Sarkar, the commissioner of Kolkata Police, confirmed that Raju Naskar was arrested on Saturday evening.

“There was a complaint against Naskar. He was arrested near EM Bypass on Saturday evening,” Sarkar said during a check on on-road policing at the Gariahat crossing.

Sources said Naskar was picked up near the Avishikta crossing around 5.30pm.

A case was registered against him with Beleghata police station on February 5.

Naskar would be produced before the court on Sunday.