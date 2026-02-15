RKM opens first self-financed CBSE school in Jhargram, 400 seats on offer from April

The Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission have established a self-financed primary school in Jhargram district, which follows the CBSE curriculum.

The general secretary of the Math and Mission, Swami Suvirananda, inaugurated the new school building on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The school will offer 400 seats from April in Classes V to VIII. The medium of instruction will be English.

"We will later expand to the secondary and higher secondary levels," said Swami Vedapurushananda, the principal-cum-secreatry of the school.

"On our website and the prospectus shared with the guardians, we have stated that the school is following the CBSE curriculum," he said.

The website says the school offers courses according to the "curricula of the Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi".

"Once we reach the secondary stage, we will apply for affiliation. The board has a clause that states an institution seeking affiliation has to follow its curriculum for over three years. So we have started following the CBSE curriculum," the principal said.

Swami Vedapurushananda had earlier helmed the RKM schools in Narendrapur and Purulia.

He said this is the first RKM school in Bengal following the CBSE curriculum at any level.

The school started last year with 160 students in Classes I to IV.

"This April, we are starting Class V. Since the building is ready, each class will now have two sections," the principal said.

The ceremony on Sunday marked the formal inauguration of Ramakrishna Mission Vidyapith.

The three-storeyed building has 16 classrooms, two laboratories, a computer section, a lift, ramps for students with disabilities, and other facilities.

It has been developed at a cost of ₹7 crore on a 10-acre plot.

"As we are receiving a huge number of applications, we are admitting students based on admission tests," the principal said.

The school will start a Nursery section in the 2027-28 academic year.

"We want to groom students from the Nursery level," he said.

"Although we are a self-financed school, the fee structure has been designed in a way so that parents can afford it," Swami Vedapurushananda said.