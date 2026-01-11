JU Ambedkar row: Student's statement recorded by committee for probe into matter

A committee constituted by Jadavpur University to probe an undergraduate student’s complaint accusing a teacher of undermining the Constitution and B.R. Ambedkar, recorded her version.

The five-member inquiry committee, formed by the boards of studies in the international relations department on December 16, recorded the student’s statement on January 7.

The move comes days after the student accused the committee of “inaction” before the National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

On December 30, the national commission sought an action taken report from JU.

“Although the probe committee was set a 15-day deadline to come up with a report and recommendation on December 16, it did not do anything. They recorded my version only after I wrote to the commission,” the student said on Saturday.

The student stated that she deposed before the commission on her reasons for believing that the associate professor had undermined the Constitution and B.R. Ambedkar.

JU acting registrar Selim Box Mandal said he had informed the commission that a probe committee was formed and a report was awaited.

In an email to the VC, the student claimed that when she requested the teacher’s advice on what to study regarding the Constitution from the document titled Indian Constitution, the teacher instructed her during a WhatsApp call to “tear apart” the Constitution and “discard it into the water”.

The teacher allegedly told her: “What’s the use of studying Ambedkar and his constitutional debates? These do not work these days.”

The committee has also spoken to the teacher.

A member of the panel said, “The student stood her ground, but the teacher denied the allegations. As the conversation happened through WhatsApp and cannot be recorded, it is difficult to prove the charges.”