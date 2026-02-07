‘He threatened to kill me and his parents’, 22-year-old recalls torture by influencer

The 22-year-old woman who was allegedly assaulted and raped at a friend’s Behala apartment on February 2 recounted on Friday how Shamik Adhikary, a social media influencer, first struck her eyes black and blue and later purchased make-up to conceal the injuries.

She spoke to Metro to narrate the ordeal that lasted more than 12 hours. She said that she had known Adhikary for a little over a year.

Shamik had called me to his apartment, saying he was shifting to a new flat. I went around 5pm that day. His parents were also present in the house.

Around 9pm, when I tried to leave, Shamik took my phone and asked me to stay a little longer.

At first, I didn’t mind him taking my phone, but he started scanning the messages and came across a chat with another social media influencer.

He got angry, questioning why I was messaging his competitor.

Suddenly, he began beating me. He hit me very hard on my face, and I was unable to open one eye. My screams alerted his parents, who rushed in. But at this point, Shamik threatened to murder all of us and jump from the 11th-floor flat.

All this while, when Shamik was shouting at his parents, I was trying to ask his mother to call for help. But they appeared too scared to do that. They were feeling threatened by their own son and left me alone in the room with him.

Shamik continued the torture. At one point, he asked if I was hurt. I was crying in pain when he flew into a rage again and struck my other eye, leaving both eyes swollen.

His parents returned, but after he again threatened to kill them, they left once more.

At this point, I became unconscious.

Early the next morning, Shamik came to the room and started forcing himself on me. I resisted, but he kept saying he was doing it out of love.

His family did not allow me to leave, because their main concern was that the facial injuries would raise suspicion.

Shamik purchased some eye make-up through an online delivery service and applied it to my face to conceal the injuries.

I was given back my phone around 4.50pm on February 3 and finally allowed to leave at 5pm.