Breach of trust: Influencer with rape accusation arrested by Behala police from Dum Dum

A 22-year-old student has filed a complaint of rape against a social media influencer, alleging that he forcefully confined her in his Behala apartment for over 12 hours, from the night of February 2 until the following evening.

The complaint was lodged with police on Wednesday, prompting them to register a case. They attempted a raid on the accused’s home on Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road on Thursday but found it locked.

Shamik Adhikary, the social media influencer, was later arrested on Thursday evening from an associate’s residence in Dum Dum.

The woman had initially filed charges of outrage of modesty, assault, criminal intimidation, and wrongful confinement. A senior officer of the south west division of Kolkata Police said that after she added the allegation of rape, Behala police amended the charges accordingly.

According to the complaint, the woman was held in the apartment between 9.30pm on February 2 and 5pm on February 3. The police said the woman had gone voluntarily to the residence of the man, who was her friend, but after a dispute during the visit, she was allegedly assaulted and detained against her will.

“The preliminary investigation has confirmed that the woman was at the man’s apartment during the period mentioned in her complaint. The accused’s presence has been verified using phone tower location data,” an officer from Behala police station said.

“We are investigating the charges,” the police officer added.

Deputy commissioner (south west division) Rahul De said: “The FIR was drawn up on Wednesday. Today we recorded the woman’s statement. Based on that, the section of rape has been added.”

The police also submitted a request to the court to record the woman’s statement before a magistrate, which was approved. She will be produced in court for formal recording of her testimony.

The woman underwent a medical examination, and her statement was video recorded. Police sources said she had multiple marks of assault on her body.

“The accused was known to the woman, but that does not diminish the seriousness of her complaint,” a senior police officer said.

Last year, the city witnessed multiple incidents in which women were sexually assaulted by men they knew and trusted, highlighting concerns about personal safety even in familiar circles.