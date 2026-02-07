Social media influencer Shamik Adhikary remanded to 10 days of police custody for rape

Social media influencer Shamik Adhikary, accused of confining a 22-year-old woman at his Behala apartment for over 12 hours and allegedly raping her, was remanded to 10 days of police custody after his production at the Alipore court on Friday.

Adhikary was arrested late on Thursday following allegations of wrongful confinement and rape of the woman, who had gone to his apartment to help him shift to another flat. According to police, the woman was confined at the apartment from 9pm on Monday until 5pm the next day, while the man’s parents were reportedly in the next room.

Adhikary’s defence lawyer, Prasanta Majumdar, said the woman had not mentioned rape in her written complaint to Behala police and that her injuries were few.

Chief public prosecutor Sourin Ghosal countered the defence, citing video evidence and multiple injuries, including a black eye. “Unlike the claims of the defence counsel, the woman has many injuries all over her body. The exact place of occurrence is yet to be fixed, and the seizure of the accused’s apparel is also pending. Hence we sought his custody,” Ghosal told Metro.

The court heard submissions and remanded Adhikary to 10 days of police custody. On his way to court, he told journalists he was being “framed”.

The woman initially lodged a complaint of outrage of modesty and wrongful confinement. Following her statement about the alleged rape, the police added the charge of rape against Adhikary and informed the court about the amendment on Friday.