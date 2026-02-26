Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya power India past Zimbabwe in must-win T20 match

Abhishek Sharma rediscovered his form with a blazing fifty, Hardik Pandya bludgeoned a half-century and Tilak Varma allayed strike-rate worries in India’s 72-run victory over Zimbabwe, keeping them alive in the race to the T20 World Cup semifinals on Thursday.

India posted 256 for four, their highest total in T20 World Cups and the highest in this edition of the ICC showpiece.

ADVERTISEMENT

The win ensured South Africa (4 points) reached the last four from Group 1, leaving India and West Indies, both on two points, in a virtual knockout match at Kolkata on March 1.

Also Read Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya fire India to record T20 total against Zimbabwe

Contributions from Abhishek (55, 30b, 4x4, 4x6), Pandya (50 not out, 23b, 2x4, 4x6) and Tilak (44 not out, 16b, 3x4, 4x6) shaped India’s recovery from a 76-run defeat to South Africa in their previous match.

Zimbabwe could only manage 184 for six in response. Opener Brian Bennett offered lone resistance with an unbeaten 97 off 59 balls but the effort remained a footnote.

Abhi-shakes off rust

Since returning from a stomach bug, Abhishek looked a shadow of his earlier self, registering three ducks in a row. On a smooth Chepauk pitch, the left-hander found his rhythm, easing concerns over his form.

He was involved in two key partnerships, 48 for the opening wicket with Sanju Samson and 72 off 42 balls with Ishan Kishan (38), providing India a strong platform.

Re-drafting Samson into the eleven broke the sequence of left-handers at the top. Samson smoked 24 off 15 balls, calming Abhishek’s early nerves. Once Samson departed, lofting pacer Blessing Muzarabani to Ryan Burl, Abhishek took charge.

He hit sixes off Tino Maposo, Brian Bennett and Richard Ngarava as India reached 80 for one in the Power Play, their second-best after 86/1 against Namibia. Abhishek fetched his fifty off 26 balls with a single off spinner Sikandar Raza.

He looked assured against off-spin, putting his feet to better use, and scored 81 runs between overs seven and 14, helped by dropped chances on Kishan (26) and Suryakumar Yadav (8). Abhishek eventually fell, skying Maposo to Raza in the deep.

Middle-order fires, Tilak’s SR soars

India’s middle-order batters rediscovered their range. The team reached 100 in 9.1 overs, and the next 100 in 7.3 overs.

Pandya (50 not out) and Tilak (44 not out) scored 84 runs for the fifth wicket, maximising the final five overs, in which India scored 80 runs. Pandya reaffirmed his status as a death-over bowler with a scorching fifty. Tilak, whose strike rate had been 118, accelerated to 275 thanks to the Chennai pitch.

Once India posted the massive total, the margin was clear. The bowlers, led by left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh (3/24), restricted Zimbabwe to safeguard India’s title defence.