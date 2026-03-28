Violence at Basanti BJP rally: Inspector suspended, replacement deployed

The Election Commission on Friday suspended Avijit Paul, the inspector in charge of Basanti police station in South 24-Parganas, within 24 hours of reported violence on Thursday.

Prabir Ghosh, an inspector with the state’s enforcement branch, was posted as the new inspector in charge of Basanti police station, which falls under Baruipur police district.

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Ghosh was instructed to take charge by 9pm on

Friday.

Several people, including many police personnel, were injured when violence broke out during a BJP campaign rally in Basanti Bazar on Thursday afternoon.

The BJP candidate from the Basanti Assembly seat, Bikash Sardar, alleged that a mob backed by the ruling Trinamool Congress attacked his supporters with sticks.