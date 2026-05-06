Mayor Firhad Hakim visits KMC after party's defeat in Assembly elections

Mayor Firhad Hakim visited his office at the Kolkata Municipal Corporation headquarters on Tuesday, a day after his party’s drubbing at the Assembly elections.

The Trinamool board enjoys an overwhelming majority in the civic body, with over 130 out of the 144 councillors being from the party. Despite this, speculation was rife whether the Trinamool-led board would be able to complete its term.

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Elections for the civic body are due in December.

The BJP has three councillors and the Left has two councillors.

Santosh Pathak, who was elected on a Congress ticket, joined the BJP and fought the Assembly election on the party’s ticket. He lost.

According to sources, the model of code of conduct was still in place, preventing Hakim from signing any files or discussing any project on Tuesday.

The code will be in place till Thursday.

Hakim won the Kolkata Port seat by a margin of over 56,000 votes.

On Tuesday, he reached the KMC headquarters around 1.15pm and was in the office till 3.15pm.

He then visited the home of outgoing chief minister Mamata Banerjee, where the party supremo addressed a news conference. Hakim was seated beside Mamata during the conference.

It was not clear whether any of the mayoral council members went to KMC headquarters on Tuesday.

"A few officials dropped by and exchanged greetings with the mayor," said a KMC official.

During the day, some BJP supporters raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans for some time outside the KMC headquarters, sources said.