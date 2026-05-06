BJP eyes return to Writers’ Buildings, ‘new chief minister to take final call’

The BJP is keen to run the government from Writers’ Buildings, tapping into what party leaders said was a long-standing public sentiment attached to the historic seat of power in Bengal.

Party insiders said the move to shift the secretariat back from Nabanna to Writers’, the red landmark in the heart of Calcutta, is seen as both symbolic and political.

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“When the secretariat was moved out of Writers’ Buildings, many people in Bengal felt hurt. It was a tradition to govern the state from this iconic complex. We want to connect with that sentiment. That is why we want to run the government from Writers’ Buildings,” a BJP source said.

State BJP president Samik Bhattacharya reiterated the party’s stand on Tuesday. “We have been saying since 2021 that we will run the government from Writers’ Buildings. I announced this during the election campaign this year as well. But the final decision will be taken by the new chief minister of our party,” he said.

However, a return to Writers’ is unlikely from day one.

Move hurdles

Officials of the public works department said that if the new government wants to begin functioning from the complex immediately, only blocks 1 and 2 could be made available. These blocks currently house offices of several engineering wings of the PWD, and their relocation would not be a challenge.

The chief minister’s office, however, cannot be set up in these blocks due to security protocols, a PWD source said. The chief minister’s office was earlier located on the first floor of the main block, which is yet to be fully renovated. “It is unlikely to be made functional until the entire block is renovated, which could take six months,” the source added.

Before renovation began, Writers’ Buildings had around 3 lakh sq ft of workspace. After the demolition of two blocks, about 2.5 lakh sq ft remains, which could accommodate at least eight to 10 departments, including the chief minister’s office.

“Most departments require between 20,000 and 30,000 sq ft, except the finance department, which may need around 40,000 sq ft,” a PWD official said.

The official added that the buildings are in good condition and do not require further demolition. “A facelift would suffice,” he said.