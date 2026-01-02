Dining & drinks fuel festive 2026 cheers, eateries report 20% rise over 2025 guests and sales

Revellers rang in the New Year with more food and drink than usual, restaurateurs said, as Calcuttans took to the city’s eateries and pubs in high spirits.

The surge was not just in footfall but also in spending.

A popular Park Street pub that sold two bottles of a particular single malt on December 30 doubled its sales on New Year’s Eve, selling four bottles.

“The consumption of alcohol went up, and guests ordered scotch and single malts. We sold a couple of bottles in the run-up to New Year, and on December 31, it was four bottles of Glenmorangie and Chivas that were consumed,” said Viraj Kothari of Bar-B-Q.

Oasis reported that about 60% of its alcohol stock was consumed in a single night. As the mercury dipped, guests enjoyed warm drinks such as hot toddy, served with rum or whiskey, said Pratap Daryanani, a partner at the restaurant.

Restaurateurs said traffic on Park Street was well managed, allowing regulars to drive in for dinner. The crowd was not the usual New Year’s Eve rush that stops for a quick roll; many regulars lingered, enjoying their drinks and the panoramic Park Street view while dining.

“There were guests who were agreeable to wait longer for seats by the window that would allow them to see the lights outside,” said Viraj.

Peter Cat, which added an extra floor increasing seating from 175 to over 300, was full from noon on Wednesday, said owner Nitin Kothari. “It continued right through the day and then into dinner,” he added.

Business at Peter Cat, Peter Hu? and Mocambo was up by 20% compared to previous New Year’s Eves. “We don’t push our drinks as much, but people on festive days switch to more premium brands,” Nitin said.

Lille Dessert saw demand for items such as the Bailey’s dark chocolate entremet and rum ball.

The city’s New Year buzz was not limited to Park Street. “Across the city, the New Year’s Eve footfall was very high. At our restaurants, we had a growth of 20% compared to last year, both in terms of footfall and sales,” said Sudesh Poddar, president of the Hotel & Restaurant Association of Eastern India. “On such occasions, people are ready to spend a little more.”

The boom in pubs and breweries across different parts of Calcutta also reflected the city’s high-spirited celebrations.

MS Lounge & Bar in central Calcutta sold two cases (24 bottles) of Chivas under a 2:1 offer, the owner said.

Southern Avenue, which has emerged as a dining hub in the past five years, was packed, said Anirban Sengupta, co-owner of WhatsUp Cafe.

In the festive season, Calcutta also hosts NRIs and tourists from neighbouring states. “This year our sales growth was up by 15% compared to last year, despite so many new properties coming up. It is a good sign for the industry,” said Aankit Madhoggaria, director of Scrapyard.