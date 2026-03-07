West Asia war could affect global economy and international trade: Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday flagged that the ongoing war in West Asia could adversely impact the global economy and international trade, calling the world security situation “quite complex” and increasingly unpredictable.

"The situation has become quite complex…. What is more worrying is the fact that this abnormality is becoming the new normal,” Rajnath said, referring to the escalating conflict in the region and raising concerns over energy security, disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and maritime geopolitics.

Addressing the maritime conclave "Sagar Sankalp" in Calcutta, the minister said the conflict showed a changing global order and how long-standing geopolitical frameworks were breaking down.

"Old ideas, old global order and old perceptions are changing rapidly. These are the uncertainties we need to understand. The current situation in West Asia is one prime example. What is happening there is quite unusual. It is difficult to make concrete comments about the future course of events in West Asia or in our neighbourhood," he said.

Underscoring the strategic significance of the Strait of Hormuz — the chokepoint that carries around a fifth of the world’s oil supply — or the Persian Gulf, a crucial area for global energy security, Rajnath said the disruptions in the region would directly impact the supply of oil and gas.

Iran has reportedly shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping lane, amid the ongoing conflict.

“Not only that, today we are witnessing supply chain disruptions not just in the energy sector, but in other sectors as well. These uncertainties have a direct impact on the economy and global trade. The global scenario is an abnormal one,” Rajnath said.

The current situation, he said, had once again reflected the importance of oceans, which are increasingly becoming critical areas of geopolitical competition.

“In this era of changing global geopolitics, oceans have once again come to the centre of the world’s power balance. At such a time, as a major maritime nation, it is India’s responsibility to provide leadership with confidence, capability and a clear vision,” Rajnath said.

He added: “Self-reliance is the only way to stay relevant and ready in the present era of uncertainty.”