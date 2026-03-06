Rail Vihar’s drill to test body & mind

The ground was set and spirits soared as residents of Rail Vihar Phase III B gathered for their annual sports day, Athletica’26.

The sports and cultural team, under secretary Santanu Basu, had started the preparatory drill a month in advance and there were more than 20 disciplines across almost 10 age groups. The day began on an energetic note with a spirited gymnastic performance by the community’s children, followed by the ceremonial torch run by two residents who have been state-level players — Shanta Chakraborty and Subhajit Chaudhuri. And then the games began.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a mother of two, it was heartening to witness the thoughtful planning behind each event. The sports committee organised multiple age‑appropriate games — ranging from hurdle race and marble race to a math race that tested both physical agility and mental sharpness,” said Shilpi Sandwar, mother of seven-year-old Sharini and 10-year-old Sharanya. Her entire family went home with prizes.

After the kids’ events, youths and the elders took to the ground. Families participated together, turning the arena into a lively display of camaraderie and community bonding. Popular events such as hit-the-wicket, shot put, and the ever‑thrilling tug-of-war drew spirited participation.

“This sports day reminds me how special it is when a community comes together to play, cheer and rise as one,” said Adrija Chatterjee, mother of eight-year-old Shridisha. Again, their whole family bagged several prizes.

The highlight of the day was the mini marathon within the complex — a true test of stamina for residents up to 50 years. Breathless yet exhilarated, they crossed the finishing line with pride, proving that perseverance beats fatigue.

Adding flavour was the sumptuous breakfast and lunch spread arranged by the in-house chefs, ensuring that residents have a hearty meal amid all the physical activity.

“This year’s sports day, the third time in a row, was more than a series of games. It was a beautiful reminder of the importance of physical activity and the power of togetherness,” summed up the society’s president, Nikhiles Biswas.

EE Block sports day

THE EE Block sports day saw participation of some 500 people this winter. It was the 28th edition of the event and was open to lessees, tenants, caretakers, domestic helps....everyone who calls the block home.

Councillor Kakali Saha came at 9.30am to flag off the event, and it continued till evening, including meals and music along the way. The most popular races were those designed for kids and senior citizens, and there were events like passing the ball, hitting the wicket, scoring a goal, tug of war….

A man kicks a football towards the goal in EE Block. Picture by Brinda Sarkar

Ayan Dey won first prize in “scoring a goal”. “I’ve been winning this event for the past two years,” said the contractor. “I used to be a goalkeeper when I played regularly, but now, I only get on the field once a year – at our block sports. I also look forward to the ‘hit the wicket’ event every year.”

Arpita Ghosh Basu won third place in women’s “hit the wicket” and was equally excited about musical chairs, an event she had won last year, too. “Much in this game depends on luck, but we can strategise to an extent, studying the walking patterns of others,” she said.

Rina Dutta Majumdar, 78, joins this event every year but didn’t have the heart to do so this time. “My friend Jharna Maitra would take part in musical chairs with me every year, but some months ago she passed away,” said the vice-president of the block association.

Managing the events were referees from the North 24-Parganas district sports association. “Discrepancies can always crop up at big events like this, so we are here to keep an eye out and ensure fair play. Players trust us as we are trained, external and unbiased,” said Mahadeb Mondal, who had come with a team of 11.

“For EE Block residents, this annual event is as much about sports as it is about amusement. We are proud that it draws such a huge gathering,” said Tapas Dutta, convenor of the block’s sports sub-committee.