MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 07 March 2026

Privacy violation: SC tightens contempt leash on forensic doctors in medico-legal cases

“This court is of the view that the impact of a doctor issuing an erroneous post-mortem report and publicising it through the media goes far beyond individual misconduct. It spreads misinformation, erodes trust in investigative agencies and institutions such as the police and judiciary, prejudices public opinion, traumatises the victim’s family, and undermines the rule of law,” a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said

Our Bureau Published 07.03.26, 07:11 AM
Supreme Court forensic doctors post-mortem media contempt

Supreme Court file image

The Supreme Court has held that forensic doctors who disclose post-mortem findings in medico-legal cases to the media even before the investigating agencies get the report will be held in contempt of court.

“This court is of the view that the impact of a doctor issuing an erroneous post-mortem report and publicising it through the media goes far beyond individual misconduct. It spreads misinformation, erodes trust in investigative agencies and institutions such as the police and judiciary, prejudices public opinion, traumatises the victim’s family, and undermines the rule of law,” a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bench said such misconduct eroded public trust in medicine, law and governance. “It also violates the sub-judice rule, which restricts commentary on matters under judicial consideration to preserve fairness and integrity. The court emphasises that justice is not served by following majority sentiment or public pressure. Justice is served by truth, established through evidence and impartial investigation. While public outrage is understandable in high-profile cases, it should never dictate the course of inquiry,” it added.

The bench held Hyderabad-based forensic doctor B. Muni Swamy guilty of committing contempt of court while dealing with the pleas by G. Siddharth Reddy challenging his conviction for abetting the suicide of Telugu actress Pratyusha in 2002 and the deceased’s mother, who alleged that her daughter was gang-raped and strangulated. Dr Swamy passed away in 2009.

The top court said it concurred with the CBI finding that Dr Swamy had furnished an erroneous post-mortem report and had gone to the media with premature sensational claims.

RELATED TOPICS

Supreme Court Forensic Report Medico-legal Examination Doctors Contempt Of Court Investigation
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US grants temporary waiver for Russian crude; Delhi orders refiners to maximise LPG output

India scrambles for fuel as Hormuz tanker traffic grinds to a halt, Qatar forecasts crude oil at $150/barrel
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

We will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT