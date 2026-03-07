Diplomacy worry on ‘allow’ tweet, Opposition asks if India is a ‘vassal state’

Expressions such as “waiver” and “allow” in Washington’s 30-day leeway to Indian refiners to buy Russian oil have prompted the Opposition to ask whether India has become a “vassal state”.

Geopolitical experts, too, underlined the shift in India’s foreign policy that is increasingly leaving it vulnerable to US pressure.

“New Delhi has said nothing, but the waiver speaks volumes: Indian energy-import policy has quietly shifted under US pressure,” strategic thinker Brahma Chellaney posted on X.

“…If India were still free to buy from whoever offers the best price, it would not need a 30-day licence from the US Treasury to receive Russian oil.“By seeking the waiver, the Modi government tacitly acknowledges the new constraints created by the US-India framework trade deal. As US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent put it, Washington expects New Delhi to ‘ramp up purchases of US oil’.”

Bessent’s post had announced a “30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil”, adding that “we fully anticipate that New Delhi will ramp up purchases of U.S. oil”.

Chellaney underlined the irony of India now requiring US permission to buy Russian energy even during an emergency triggered by American military action.

Former foreign secretary Nirupama Menon Rao posted: “…This is classic great-power diplomacy…. States use sanctions, waivers, and exemptions to shape the behaviour of partners.

“And India? It is moving even closer to the US strategic orbit, even if Delhi never says so explicitly. Measured ambiguity (packaged in strategic autonomy) on Iran obviously yields benefits and manoeuvring space for now.”

While the “waiver” is not the first such relaxation India has secured, the Opposition flagged the language used by Bessent.

“The US proclamation to ‘allow’ and grant us ‘permission’ to buy Russian oil, as a ‘waiver for 30-days’ clearly demonstrates Modi Govt is continuously ceding diplomatic space,” Congress president and Rajya Sabha Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge posted on X.

“This is the kind of language which is used for sanctioned states, and not India, who has been a responsible and an equal partner in global order.”

Kharge alleged the US was blackmailing the Prime Minister with the Epstein files and an investigation into the Adani group.

“(US President Donald) Trump announced the Indo-US Trade Deal Agreement, which is contingent on India not buying Russian oil, Modi ji puts a stamp of approval,” he wrote.

“…From trade to oil, from data to India’s long-term relationships with friendly countries, Modi ji surrendered it all.”

Kharge added: “From Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi to even Atal Bihari Vajpayee — No Prime Minister has buckled under pressure of any country and made India a virtual vassal state, except Modi ji.”

Congress publicity head Pawan Khera said: “…We did this yesterday. We took permission: ‘Should we buy oil from Russia?’

“We don’t need your waiver. We’ll get it from wherever we have to. The trade deal hasn’t been signed yet. What are you afraid of?”

Kerala chief ministerPinarayi Vijayan (CPM)accused the Centre of “humiliating our country before the world”.

“India’s sovereignty is not subject to foreign ‘clearance’. It is outrageous that a country like India should appear to require approval from the US for decisions such as oil imports,” he posted on X.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal asked: “Modi, what exactly is this compulsion of yours that has you bowing before Trump?”

Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin (DMK) accused the government of compromising India’s “strategic autonomy” and “independent foreignpolicy”.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said: “Just read the tone and tenor of the US Treasury Secretary X post & one would realise that in their heads they have started to look at India as one of their colonies not an equal partner. Quite a fall.”

RJD parliamentarian Manoj Jha told ANI: “Even those citizens who are not bothered about politics are hurt by the treasury secretary’s language.... The Preamble (to the Constitution) has the word ‘sovereign’. Is it time for its obituary?”

He added: “The government may change, but this era of humiliation won’t be forgotten. Even when we were weak and poor, we could call a spade a spade…. What is that which could be revealed (and thereby) causes fear (to the Centre)?”