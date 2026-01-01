CU allows pass paper exams at ‘home centres’

Calcutta University will now allow affiliated colleges to conduct examinations for minor papers (formerly known as pass papers) within their own campuses (home centres), said varsity registrar Debasish Das.

Earlier, students had to travel to another college (away centre) to take these examinations, and teachers from a different college evaluated their answer scripts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Going forward, the examinations will be held in the students’ own colleges, and their teachers will assess the scripts.

To ensure transparency, the university’s controller of examinations office will send teams to supervise both the conduct of the examinations and the evaluation process, under the registrar’s oversight.

The decision, taken at Wednesday’s syndicate meeting, aims to reduce the semester’s extended duration caused by away-centre examinations and external evaluations, which were cutting into teaching days, the registrar said.