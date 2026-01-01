MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 01 January 2026

CU allows pass paper exams at ‘home centres’

Earlier, students had to travel to another college (away centre) to take these examinations, and teachers from a different college evaluated their answer scripts

Subhankar Chowdhury Published 01.01.26, 07:17 AM
Calcutta University

Calcutta University File picture

Calcutta University will now allow affiliated colleges to conduct examinations for minor papers (formerly known as pass papers) within their own campuses (home centres), said varsity registrar Debasish Das.

Earlier, students had to travel to another college (away centre) to take these examinations, and teachers from a different college evaluated their answer scripts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Going forward, the examinations will be held in the students’ own colleges, and their teachers will assess the scripts.

To ensure transparency, the university’s controller of examinations office will send teams to supervise both the conduct of the examinations and the evaluation process, under the registrar’s oversight.

The decision, taken at Wednesday’s syndicate meeting, aims to reduce the semester’s extended duration caused by away-centre examinations and external evaluations, which were cutting into teaching days, the registrar said.

RELATED TOPICS

Debasish Das
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India's drug watchdog in hibernation: Larger malaise in 74-day rabies jab lapse

Doctors and industry executives say this lack of disclosure by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) reflects a broader pattern of regulatory opacity that extends beyond the alleged counterfeited vaccine to cough syrups and drug-makers that failed quality checks
Congress workers led by state chief Subhankar Sarkar stage a protest against Amit Shah in Calcutta on Wednesday for the recurrent attacks on migrant workers from Bengal in BJP-ruled states. The protest was staged at College Street-Mahatma Gandhi Road crossing, through which Shah was travelling. Sarkar termed Shah as anti-Bengal and burnt his effigy
Quote left Quote right

Only BJP and the Union government can save Calcutta from the threat of infiltration

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT