Keep patrol van flashers on at all times: Kolkata Police commissioner Supratim Sarkar

All police control room (PCR) vans of Kolkata Police will have to keep their strobe lights or flashers on even when they are stationary, police commissioner Supratim Sarkar has instructed, sources said.

The 62 PCR vans deployed across the city’s 10 police divisions are either stationed at strategic vantage points or patrol the streets. Each van carries an officer along with two to three constables assigned by the respective divisional deputy commissioners’ offices..

Traditionally, the flashers are activated only when the vehicle is in motion. “We have been asked to ensure that the vehicles keep their flashers on even when stationary,” an officer said.

Senior officers said the idea is to give common people a sense of police presence. “If the PCR van flashers are on...it should act as a deterrent to criminals,” an officer said.

On-road policing

All police stations have also been directed to conduct an “on-road policing” protocol between 6pm and 8pm on Saturday. The drive will focus on checking drink driving, ensuring helmet use among motorbikers, assisting elderly residents in finding taxis, and offering other necessary roadside support.