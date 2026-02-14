Hawker shift after Oberoi Grand authorities submit arcade repair plan to KMC

The Oberoi Grand authorities will submit an outline of the repairs that it will undertake at the Grand Arcade to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, following which the civic body will shift hawkers, officials said on Friday.

A representative of Oberoi Grand has verbally provided an estimate — around six months — to complete the repairs on the arcade.

The work will be undertaken in three or four phases, said a KMC official.

Officials of the civic body said once the plan is submitted, they will meet police and members of the town vending committee to work out details of the relocation.

The civic authorities will not wait for the next meeting of the committee if the Grand authorities submit their plan soon.

Metro reported on January 26 that Oberoi Grand had written to the KMC and Kolkata Police, seeking help in shifting hawkers from the arcade for the repairs.

There are over 110 hawkers in the area.

At a meeting of Calcutta’s town vending committee on Thursday, its members agreed to shift the hawkers at the arcade in phases.

The hawkers would be brought back once the repairs were over.

“We have asked Oberoi Grand to submit a plan on how they wish to go ahead with the repairs. Once they submit the plan, the process of shifting the hawkers will start,” a KMC official said on Friday.

“We are expecting to shift between 25 and 30 hawkers in each phase if the work is completed in four phases. We will have to relocate the hawkers on a nearby pavement for the duration of the repair work,” said the official.

An officer of New Market police station said once the plan is submitted, the police and the KMC will review it. The town vending committee members will then go ahead and tell the hawkers when and where to move.

The committee, formed under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, a central law, is the sole authority to regulate street vending. It has among its members KMC officials, hawker leaders and police officers.