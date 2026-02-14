Speaker ban near exam centres for Group C and D candidate shortlisting tests in March

The school education department, in its guidelines for the tests to shortlist staff for Group C and D posts in government-aided schools, has mandated curbs on the use of loudspeakers and public address systems near exam centres.

As the tests are in the run-up to the Assembly polls, the order underscores enforcement of the ban during exam hours. “It is to be ensured that the ban on use of loudspeakers in the vicinity and proximity of the exam centre as per extant law during exam hours,” it states.

ADVERTISEMENT

A school service commission official said that with the Assembly elections approaching, political parties are likely to use loudspeakers for campaigns. “It’s crucial that the ban is enforced,” he said.

An education department official said the order will be implemented.

Around 16 lakh candidates are scheduled to appear for the tests on March 1 and 8 at educational institutions across the state.