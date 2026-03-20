CBSE schools begin process to list candidates for second Class 10 board exam

Several CBSE schools are writing to parents of Class X students to find out whether their children intend to appear for the second board examination.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced a second Class X board examination this year. This exam is intended to

provide students with an opportunity to improve their performance in up to three subjects from the first examination, which concluded on March 10.

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In a circular issued to affiliated schools, the board

has asked principals to “initiate action” for the “timely submission” of the list of candidates for the second board examination.

As this is the first time CBSE will conduct the second board examinations for

Class X, it is important to determine the exact number of students who wish to appear and the subjects they intend to take, the board said in the circular.

Therefore, CBSE has, structured the LOC (list of candidates) submission schedule in a way that all required information is available in advance to ensure foolproof preparation for the examination, the circular added.

“This will also give schools an idea of how many students plan to take the examination so that we can prepare accordingly. The list is subject to change, as some students may opt out or decide to appear only after the results of the first exam are declared,” said Loveleen Saigal, principal of Birla High School, who sent the circular to parents on Thursday.

Mahadevi Birla World Academy and Lakshmipat Singhania Academy are among the schools that have already communicated with parents. Other schools are expected to follow soon.

The fee payment for the second examination is to be done only after the declaration of the results of the first board examination.

Mahadevi Birla World Academy has sent CBSE’s circular to parents and an internal link where parents have to inform the school of their child’s decision to either appear or not in the second board examination.

“The parents who give their confirmation will be guided through the process. We have already oriented all parents of Class X about the two-examination policy of CBSE,” said Anjana Saha, principal, Mahadevi Birla World Academy.

According to the instructions of the board, the schools have informed students that since the examination centres would be limited in number, the exam centre might not be nearer. No exam centre will be changed once allotted, the board has said.

Under the two-exam policy, students must appear in the first board examination to be eligible for the second. Those who pass can choose to improve their performance in up to three subjects, including science, mathematics, social science, and languages.

Lakshmipat Singhania Academy has asked students to inform the school via email if they wish to appear.

“Students will still have the option not to take the exam later, even if they submit their names now,” said Meena Kak, director of the academy.

Satabdi Bhattacharjee, principal, The Newtown School, said that teachers are in touch with the students.

“They have an overview of the students who want to take the second exam,” she said.